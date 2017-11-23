Time for Mrs Brown in Sheffield

The award-winning TV sensation Mrs Brown’s Boys comes to the FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield next week with Good Mourning Mrs Brown.

Good Mourning Mrs. Brown is part of the series written by and starring Brendan O’Carroll.

This is the first time the production is heading out as a full UK arena tour.

In this new show, Agnes Brown planning Granddad’s funeral.

The only problem is granddad is not dead.

What could possibly go wrong?

The show comes to Sheffield on Thursday, November 30.

Tickets are available on 0114 2565656 or http://bit.ly/2mEIxSi