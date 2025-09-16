The musician’s return to the UK coincides with his first new original music in two years

Thundercat is set to make his return to the United Kingdom in 2026.

The six-date tour comes after the sold-out success of his London residency in 2024.

Here’s where you can see the Grammy-winning artist and when you can get tickets for the much-heralded shows.

It was in 2024 that Grammy-winning artist Thundercat last visited our shores, undertaking a residency at the hallowed London venue KOKO - but in the new year, the celebrated artist will finally make his triumphant return to the United Kingdom.

Celebrating his first new music in over two decades, the Kendrick Lamar collaborator has included six UK dates as part of his wider European tour, with dates in Manchester, Newcastle, Edinburgh, two nights in Bristol and a welcome return to London as he kicks off the UK shows with a performance at the O2 Academy Brixton.

Born Stephen Lee Bruner, the celebrated artist is known for his virtuosic bass playing and for his work that blends genres such as funk, soul, progressive R&B, psychedelia, and jazz-fusion, gaining prominence as a member of the crossover thrash band Suicidal Tendencies and has since had a successful solo career.

He is particularly noted for his collaborations with a wide range of artists, including Flying Lotus, Kendrick Lamar (on his album ‘To Pimp a Butterfly’), and others like Gorillaz and Silk Sonic. His collaboration with Lamar saw him earn the Grammy Award for Best Rap/Sung Performance in 2016 for his collaboration on ‘These Walls,’ while in 2021, he won the Grammy for Best Progressive R&B Album for his album, ‘It Is What It Is.’

Where is Thundercat performing in the UK in 2026?

Thundercat will be performing for five dates in the UK only in 2026, as part of his wider European tour. | Eddie Alcazar

The Grammy-winning artist will be performing at the following venues on the following dates next year:

When can I get tickets to see Thundercat on his 2026 UK tour?

Pre-sale tickets

It’s those with O2 Priority access once again who will get their first pick of tickets when pre-sales begin on September 17 at 10am BST.

General ticket sales

The remaining allocation of tickets will then go on sale through Ticketmaster from September 19 at 10am BST

What has Thundercat been performing live recently?

We go back to August this year, when Thundercat performed at Ópera de Arame, Curitiba, Brazil, as part of his Latin America tour, to find out what the musician has been performing live recently. According to Setlist.FM, the artist performed the following songs during that performance.

Candlelight

How Sway / Uh Uh

I Love Louis Cole

Overseas

Isn’t It Strange (Pedro Martins cover)

ADD Through The Roof

King of the Hill

Black Qualls (with "What's the Use?" by Mac Miller snippet)

Dragonball Durag

Walking On the Moon

A Fan's Mail (Tron Song Suite II)

Heartbreaks + Setbacks / Friend Zone

Funny Thing

Dance With Me

No More Lies (Thundercat & Tame Impala song)

Them Changes

Encore:

Children of the Baked Potato

