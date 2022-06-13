Worksop Pride is an event growing with popularity year on year since its launch in 2016 by Crystal Lucas.

After three-years of postponements due to the uncertainty of a pandemic, it’s no surprise that this year is expected to be the biggest event yet as Worksop celebrates all things LGBTQ+.

This year, the vibrant Worksop Pride will take place on Saturday July 9 starting prompty with a parade at 11am from Worksop train station.

Worksop Pride hosts Crystal and Katie Lucas's daughter Esmé will be taking on the stage at Worksop Pride again this year. Picture from 2019.

The streets are to be lined with the Progress Flag thanks to funding from the Worksop Business Forum in a bid to better include and represent people within the LGBTQ+ community.

People dressed in bright and bold colours will wave the flag as they march the way to the main event on the Old Market Square.

It has been announced that Worksop Pride 2022 will be hosted by the fabulous Shania Pain, a Liverpudlian drag queen with all the banter and entertainment the crowd are sure to love.

The main event will open with co-organiser Katie Lucas and daughter Esme followed by a range of exciting performances.

Visitors will see entertainment from award-winning tribute artists including Adele tribute act Hometown Glory by Natalie Black; Beyonce Fierce; Freddy Mercury by Alex Holt; Vengaboys, and Stepz the Experience.

The stage will also see Katie Greaves and Nathan Kennedy returning to Pride with acoustic covers, and dancers from Zebra Studio will be performing high-energy routines.

Guests will also witness a sample of drag queen Emma Maezin’s drag show.

An afterparty will also be held at the Queens Head on Bridge Street from 6pm till late.

Organiser Crystal Lucas said: “We are excited to be back. Sadly, some LGBT+ people still face prejudice‘s daily, and Worksop Pride gives an opportunity to show support for the community without judgement.

"It's an amazing feeling seeing so many people come together and enjoy the day – it makes me really emotional to see the success of a dream I once had.