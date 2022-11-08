Worksop Halloween scavenger hunt a spooky success
A touch of damp weather was no deterrent for families looking to enjoy some free Halloween fun in Worksop town centre.
Dozens of families took part in the free Halloween activities on the Old Market Square on October 29.
Hosted by North Notts BID and Worksop Business Forum, the event saw Halloween games, face painting, plenty of sweets, and the chance for families to pick and carve their own pumpkins right in the town centre.
Families could also take part in a scavenger hunt with the chance of winning a prize if they found all 10 posters hidden in the shop windows.
One happy mother praised the event on social media, stating that the staff on hand were “phenomenal”. She said: “Absolutely cracking event. I came with my two toddlers and my 12-year-old, and your staff were phenomenal. So friendly, simply beautiful with the kids and really made a mumma’s day.”
