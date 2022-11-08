Dozens of families took part in the free Halloween activities on the Old Market Square on October 29.

Hosted by North Notts BID and Worksop Business Forum, the event saw Halloween games, face painting, plenty of sweets, and the chance for families to pick and carve their own pumpkins right in the town centre.

Eliza Perry picking her own pumpkin at Worksop's Pumpkin Patch day.

Families could also take part in a scavenger hunt with the chance of winning a prize if they found all 10 posters hidden in the shop windows.

One happy mother praised the event on social media, stating that the staff on hand were “phenomenal”. She said: “Absolutely cracking event. I came with my two toddlers and my 12-year-old, and your staff were phenomenal. So friendly, simply beautiful with the kids and really made a mumma’s day.”

Carl Leather in the giant pumpkin at the Old Market Square, Worksop.

Frankie Grant, aged four, with her finished pumpkin.

