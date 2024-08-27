Worksop cinema to offer £4 tickets for ANY film at ANY time
The Savoy Cinema in Bridge Street will offer customers the £4 movie offer on Saturday August 31 to mark National Cinema Day UK.
The Savoy posted on social media: “Grab your popcorn, it’s that time of year again! Join us on Saturday 31st August as we celebrate #NationalCinemaDayUK. Enjoy ANY movie at ANY time for only £4 each. “Limited shows have been added to our website already with the rest to follow tomorrow afternoon! https://bit.ly/3ABH7yh”
National Cinema Day is a one day celebration of the magic of the big screen on August 31st.
A number of cinemas across the region will be taking place in the event with special offer screenings.
