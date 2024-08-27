Worksop cinema to offer £4 tickets for ANY film at ANY time

By Kate Mason
Published 27th Aug 2024, 16:37 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Film buff’s are in for a treat as a Worksop cinema announced plans to offer £4 tickets for any film at any time to celebrate National Cinema Day.

The Savoy Cinema in Bridge Street will offer customers the £4 movie offer on Saturday August 31 to mark National Cinema Day UK.

The Savoy posted on social media: “Grab your popcorn, it’s that time of year again! Join us on Saturday 31st August as we celebrate #NationalCinemaDayUK. Enjoy ANY movie at ANY time for only £4 each. “Limited shows have been added to our website already with the rest to follow tomorrow afternoon! https://bit.ly/3ABH7yh

National Cinema Day is a one day celebration of the magic of the big screen on August 31st.

A number of cinemas across the region will be taking place in the event with special offer screenings.

Related topics:Worksop

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.