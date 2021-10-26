Worksop Christmas light switch on event
Plans are underway for the Worksop Christmas light switch on with live entertainment, fairground rides and a visit from the big man himself – Santa!
A Christmas street market will start from 12pm at the Old Market Place, Bridge Street, Worksop followed by live entertainment on the stage from 1.30pm; visits to Santa at the Lion Hotel, street entertainment and fun galore with fairground rides and attractions throughout the day.
The light switch on and firework display takes place at 6pm accompanied live by Slade tribute band 'Slyde' who will play between 5.30pm and 6.30pm.
Children can also decorate their own bauble for the Charter Trustees children's Christmas tree.