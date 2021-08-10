Worksop branch of the Royal British Legion set to host centenary events

A veterans tea party and RBL 100 anniversary celebration event will take place on September 18 at Worksop Town Hall from 2pm to 4pm.

Mayor of Worksop Tony Eaton, who is also a RBL member and Bassetlaw Armed Forces champion, will shortly be sending out invites for the event.

Tickets are also on sale for a fundraising RBL Oktoberfest beer and bratties night also taking place on September 18.

The event will feature live German Oompah Band music including games and drinking songs from the Yorkshire Oompah Band

The event will take place at Dukeries Brewery Tap in Newcastle Avenue from 7.30pm. Doors open from 7pm.

Tickets are now available online priced at £10, £11 with booking fee. The event is for people aged 18 and over.