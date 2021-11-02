What will the weather be like in Worksop for Bonfire night? The latest forecast for November 5
Bonfire night is sure to light up the sky next week as scores of Worksop residents venture out to events across the region.
According to the weather forecast, so far, on Friday there will be sunny intervals throughout the day and a gentle breeze with temperatures of around 7C in the evening and a seven per cent chance of rain.
On Saturday there will be light cloud and a gentle breeze with highs of 10 degrees and a 13 per cent chance of rain.
The weekend is set to go with a bang after the disappointment of last year when events across the region were cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions.
