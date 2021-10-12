For the spookiest, family-friendly fun, you can’t beat the Spooktacular Sundown Adventure at Sundown Adventureland, near Retford.

The fun starts with a brand new step by step lucky black cat puzzle trail to complete and find the eight hidden black cats and tick them off your missing witch’s black cat puzzle list.

They are fiendishly hidden throughout the park, so you’ll need your best exploring shoes, a keen eye and your big brave pants on to complete it.

Sundown Adventureland, near Retford, have released tickets for their Spooktacular Halloween event.

The park will be decorated with lots of spooky decorations and lots of activities for children to enjoy.

The event takes place October 16 to 31. Visit sundownadventureland.co.uk/events/halloween-event/

Children can get creative and enjoy some Halloween puppet making at Worksop Library on October 26 from 10am to 12pm.

This interactive session is suitable for families with children from 3 to 11.

Have A Go Archery sessions at Sherwood Forrest

This course aims to provide a fun filled environment where children and their parents are will use a variety of textiles and techniques to create a halloween puppet. ghost, ghoul or monster, the choice is yours.

Book your place on 01623 677 200 or by email on [email protected]

Family theatre is back for half-term and you can join Mavis Sparkle, a cleaner with an extraordinary story to tell, who is on a journey north to see nature’s biggest light show with her own eyes. Perfect for ages four and over this life-affirming production inspires us all to be brave, dust away doubts and reach for the stars.

The production takes place at Worksop Library on Tuesday October 19, 11am to 2pm

Witches and Warlocks Den Building at Sherwood Forrest

Tickets: Library members £3 / Non-library members £6

Book by visiting the library website here.

Come and enjoy the spooktacular poems of poet Paul Cookson as he reads his favourite ghostly rhymes at Bassetlaw Museum on October 28 from 11am to 1pm to.

For halloween entertainment not to be missed, bring your little critters in their fancy dress costume. There will be a fancy dress costume after each performance with a prize.

Trick or Treat

Tickets are free but must be pre-booked on 01777 713749.

Enjoy pumpkin carving and halloween food at Thornberry Cafe and Deli at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary, in North Anston on October 30 from 11am to 2pm.

Places must be pre-booked and cost £9.95 per child. Visit the sanctuary’s Facebook page for more details and to book.

Based at The Acorn Theatre, Worksop, Theatre Week places are now available to book.

Theatre Week is a week-long performing arts workshop for children aged five to 12 where they can have fun discovering and developing their talents.

It’s a week of song, dance, drama and fun that gives them the opportunity to rehearse and perform a spectacular musical in just five days.

Each action-packed day runs from 9am to 4pm, doors open at 8.45am, filled with singing, dancing, acting and fun geared towards a sparkling final production on the last day, to which everyone is invited.

Professional lights, sound, set and costumes make this a spectacular finale to the week.

Contact 03456 123 813 or [email protected] to find out more and book.

Sherwood Forest is gearing up to welcome families this half term with a host of fun filled activities.

From October 16 to October 31 enjoy a family Halloween trail – Follow the trail through the forest to the Major Oak, collecting Halloween-related clues along the way to reveal a secret word, with a reward waiting back at the start. Trails, which are suitable for all ages, run each day from 11am to 3pm.

Each trail sheet costs £2.50, available from the Visitor Centre. Booking not required.

On October 18 and 19 try your hand at archery. There is one-to-one instruction from Notts Outdoors tutors and their outlaw characters. All tutors are Archery GB instructors, so you’ll be in safe hands too.

Sessions run from 10am to 4pm on both days. The cost is £4 for six arrows. Booking is not required, so you can just pay and play.

On October 23 and 27 children are invited to build a den fit for a witch or warlock to cast their spells and make potions in. There will be spine-tingling tales from a storyteller and hot chocolate to see off the shivers.

Children are invited to dress up in their favourite scary costume too. All materials will be provided, and children are encouraged to wear gloves to protect their hands while building the den.

The event costs £7.50 per child (£6 for RSPB members) and booking in advance is essential.

The activity is for children aged six years and above. Each child must be accompanied by an adult, who can take part for free!

Den building sessions take place from 10.30am to 12 noon and 2pm to 3.30pm on both days.