Weekend of woodland activities and stalls returns to Sherwood Forest this summer

The Major Oak Woodland Festival will be returning to Sherwood Forest next month, on June 25 and 26.

From 11am until 4pm, the weekend will have a range of free activities, stalls, live demonstrations and plenty of craftspeople.

Whether you love local crafts, are a woodland wanderer or want an enjoyable family day out, this is the experience for you.

Green woodworkers, makers of wooden toys and gifts, woodland inspired garments and prints, woodturning and spoon carvers are amongst the many woody wonders to see and – in some cases – try yourself.

From children’s storytellers to The Wild Man of the Woods, you never know who you might meet in Robin Hood’s traditional haunts.

The festival takes place outdoors in the woodland adjoining Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre at Forest Corner, Edwinstowe, and around the famous Major Oak.

The event has been organised by the Sherwood Forest Trust, a Nottinghamshire charity focused on nature conservation and local heritage, by permission of the RSPB, who look after the site.

A range of live demonstrations from craftsmen will take place during the event.

Patrick Candler, chief executive of the Sherwood Forest Trust said: “This is an event for the whole family, outdoors in the wonderful setting of Sherwood Forest, so we hope as many people as possible will come and enjoy a midsummer weekend in the greenwood.”

Admission to the Major Oak Woodland Festival is free. Car parking costs £5 all day.