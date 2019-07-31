Watch Wuthering Heights drama unfold under the stars in Sheffield’s Botanical Gardens

Join Heartbreak Productions for an outdoor adaptation of Wuthering Heights, which is a tale of love and revenge.

The production at Sheffield’s Botanical Gardens on Thursday, August 1 and Friday, August 2, invites people to the company’s exhumation of a ghostly story of wandering spirits and reckless liaisons.

Emily Bronte’s story revolves around two key characters: Catherine Earnshaw, the gentleman’s daughter, and Heathcliff, the mysterious orphan, who strike up an unlikely friendship as children which blossoms into an unruly and passionate romance. When Catherine marries a man of her own class, Heathcliff is driven to revenge.

Performances start at 7.30pm. Pack a chair or blanket, a picnic and dress for the weather.

Tickets £16.50 (adult) and £11.50 (child, concessions). Go to https://tickets.heartbreakproductions.co.uk.