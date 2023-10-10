UPDATED - HALLOWEEN EVENTS: A roundup of some of the most spooktacular events in Worksop

4 . Spooky Sundown Adventureland

For the spookiest, family-friendly fun, you can’t beat the Sundown Halloween Spookfest at Sundown Adventureland. The fun starts with a brand new step-by-step Spooky Skeleton Puzzle Trail to complete with a sweet treat at the end. The park will be dressed with loads of spooky loveliness throughout and there’ll be loads for the kids to see and do. Photo: Spooky Sundown Adventureland