UPDATED - HALLOWEEN EVENTS: A roundup of some of the most spooktacular events in Worksop

We’ve found some of the most ghostly goings on in and around Worksop to make the most of the spooky season.
From fright night fun to children’s disco’s and craft sessions there’s something for everyone to get into the Halloween spirit.
For up to date admission prices and details please visit individual venues websites.
1. The best Halloween events in Worksop
2. Halloween party
Get ready for a spooktacular Kids Halloween Party at The Lock Keeper, Sandy Lane, Worksop on Saturday, October 28th, from 1pm to 3pm.
Families can expect a ghoulishly good time filled with treats, games, and prizes for the best-dressed little monsters! Come dressed in your most frightfully fabulous costumes. Photo: sub
3. Worksop Halloween Half Marathon & Fun Run.
The Worksop Halloween Half Marathon & Fun Run takes place on October 29 at 10am. The race is run predominantly through Clumber Park, providing beautiful scenery for runners and spectators alike. For more information and sign up costs visit www.worksophalfmarathon.co.uk/ Photo: Barrie Codling
4. Spooky Sundown Adventureland
For the spookiest, family-friendly fun, you can’t beat the Sundown Halloween Spookfest at Sundown Adventureland.
The fun starts with a brand new step-by-step Spooky Skeleton Puzzle Trail to complete with a sweet treat at the end. The park will be dressed with loads of spooky loveliness throughout and there’ll be loads for the kids to see and do. Photo: Spooky Sundown Adventureland