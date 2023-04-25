News you can trust since 1895
Ukulele festival returns to Worksop for the second year – this time over TWO days

Ukulele jamboree DukeFest is returning to Worksop for the second time and this year will be extended to a two day event.

By Kate Mason
Published 25th Apr 2023, 12:43 BST- 1 min read

The event will take place over June 24 and 25 at Worksop Town Hall – last year the sell out event was held over one day.

Organised by fun-loving Dukeries Ukeries Ukulele Group, the event is raising money for Diabetes UK and the East Midlands Ukulele Project.

Amanda Crossland from Duke Ukes says: “We are delighted to have so many people returning again this year and look forward to meeting new friends too of course. The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain have even signed a brand-new concert ukulele for us to include in the charity raffle, which is awesome!”

The Dukeries Ukeries, a Worksop-based group, at Worksop's first ukulele festival.The Dukeries Ukeries, a Worksop-based group, at Worksop's first ukulele festival.
The Dukeries Ukeries, a Worksop-based group, at Worksop's first ukulele festival.
    With lots of ukulele action including individual and group open mic spots, the epic hat bands competition, pop-up play-along sessions, and for the first time: car kara-uke, it promises to be a lot of fun for both players and non-players.

    The event will also feature a photo booth, stalls, raffle and flash mob session – plus a few other surprises.

    Last year more than 90 ukulele players, including some from as far as America, came together in a day of strumming good tunes and musical games in Worksop’s first ukulele festival at Worksop Cricket and Sports Club.

    For more information email [email protected]

    For tickets, priced from £15 for the weekend, click here

