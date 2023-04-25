Ukulele festival returns to Worksop for the second year – this time over TWO days
Ukulele jamboree DukeFest is returning to Worksop for the second time and this year will be extended to a two day event.
The event will take place over June 24 and 25 at Worksop Town Hall – last year the sell out event was held over one day.
Organised by fun-loving Dukeries Ukeries Ukulele Group, the event is raising money for Diabetes UK and the East Midlands Ukulele Project.
Amanda Crossland from Duke Ukes says: “We are delighted to have so many people returning again this year and look forward to meeting new friends too of course. The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain have even signed a brand-new concert ukulele for us to include in the charity raffle, which is awesome!”
With lots of ukulele action including individual and group open mic spots, the epic hat bands competition, pop-up play-along sessions, and for the first time: car kara-uke, it promises to be a lot of fun for both players and non-players.
The event will also feature a photo booth, stalls, raffle and flash mob session – plus a few other surprises.
Last year more than 90 ukulele players, including some from as far as America, came together in a day of strumming good tunes and musical games in Worksop’s first ukulele festival at Worksop Cricket and Sports Club.
For more information email [email protected]
For tickets, priced from £15 for the weekend, click here