The annual events, which are led by North Notts BID in partnership with Bassetlaw District Council and the local business forums, include a sack-full of activities across Worksop, Retford, Harworth and Tuxford.

Sally Gillborn, chief executive at North Notts BID, said: “We are ecstatic to be bringing back a full programme of events to towns in North Nottinghamshire, providing a mix of new and returning much-loved family events back to North Notts.”

Worksop, November 20

Crowds will return for this year's Christmas light switch-on in Retford and Worksop.

Worksop’s Christmas extravaganza will light up the old market square, from 12 noon to 6pm tomorrow, on Saturday, November 20.

Working in partnership with Worksop Business Forum and Bassetlaw District Council, North Notts BID is planning a fun family day that includes a Santa’s grotto in the Lion Hotel’s courtyard.

A street market of Christmas traders will be complemented by food and drink stalls as well as fairground rides. Live stage performances from local schools, dance groups, choirs and individual performers will take place from 2pm at the top of Bridge Street. The finalists of the forthcoming ‘Worksop’s Got Talent’ will also be showcasing their performances prior to the much-anticipated final on Friday, November 26.

The lights switch on - which will commence at 6pm on the old market square - includes a firework display and a performance from Slade tribute band ‘Slyde’. Road closures will be in place from 9am to 10pm to allow for the events to be delivered smoothly.

Retford, November 21

Retford’s Christmas festivities, which are also delivered by Norths Notts BID - in partnership with Retford Business Forum, Bassetlaw District Council and the Retford Lions - kicks off a day later from 11am to 6pm on Sunday, November 21.

Events on the day will include an open-air service, followed by entertainment from the Elizabethan Academy, Majestic Theatre School, Makaton Choir, Louise Clarkson Dancers, The Performance Hub, Jo Jingles, and Jessica Mary Brett.

Bassetlaw Museum will play host to a range of children’s activities as well as the new interactive Pilgrim Gallery that will be open to visit.

Star Festival returns to Grove St Methodist Church and St Swithun’s Parish Church will be holding its famous Christmas Tree Festival.

Retford Arts Hub will also be open for people looking to find the perfect Christmas gift. A range of stalls, cafes and restaurants will offer a range of food and drink options, with a fairground organ adding to the festive atmosphere.

Sally added: “We are delighted to be supporting the range of festivities in Worksop and Retford. We wish to express our thanks to the Business Forums for their support in the build-up to launching these events. It’s great to be able to stage these once again, launching a wonderful Christmas extravaganza across the North Nottinghamshire town centres.”

Harworth and Tuxford

Elsewhere, families will be able to visit a winter wonderland taking place in Harworth on the weekend of November 27 and 28.

Tuxford will not be having a Christmas market this year but will be switch switching on their tree lights, hosting children’s activities between 3pm- 6pm on Sunday, December 5.

Sally continued: “These Christmas events in North Notts will also provide a great opportunity to help bring together our communities, support local retailers and ensure that we have an extra special festive season this year.

“With many major Christmas events in the region not taking place, we are delighted to be to put on this exciting spectacle and want people from all over the region to support our high streets and stock up on some Christmas presents.”