Theme park offering free entry to celebrate birth of royal baby - but only for certain people

A theme park is celebrating the birth of the royal baby by offering free entry this weekend - but there's a catch.

Drayton Manor Park is giving free entry to namesakes of baby Archie on Saturday and Sunday.

In order to claim the offer, anyone named Archie will have to state their name at the gate and show a form of photo identification, such as a passport, to claim their free day pass.

And for those not named Archie, the Staffordshire theme park is currently having a flash sale on its website, offering people the chance to visit this weekend for 50 per cent off the gate price - on a first come, first served basis.

This means adult prices (12+) are reduced from £39 to £19.50 when you book online in advance with children aged between 4 and 11 paying £14.50 instead of £29. Senior tickets have also been cut from £29 to £14.50.

William Bryan, Managing Director at Drayton Manor Park, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Archies to the park this weekend to celebrate the birth of the beautiful baby boy.

“It’s always exciting to welcome a new royal baby into the world, and we wish Meghan and Harry the best of luck – hopefully we’ll be seeing them in Thomas Land next year for Archie’s first birthday!”

To find out more, visit the theme park's website.