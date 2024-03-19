The School of Artisan Food announces four-week summer school

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The School of Artisan Food is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, having opened its doors back in 2009. To mark the anniversary, the School, set in the middle of 15,000 acres of rolling parkland on the beautiful Welbeck Estate at the edge of Sherwood Forest, has announced a special summer programme for 2024 featuring over 40 short courses during July and August.

The highlight of this year’s line-up is a 4-week Artisan Summer School - the only artisan summer school of its kind, offering students the chance to become immersed in the world of artisan bread baking, viennoiserie, patisserie, pizza making, BBQ and ice cream making.

The School of Artisan Food offers a wide range of hands-on courses taught year-round by world-class tutors, from bread to charcuterie, cheesemaking to patisserie and more, with courses ranging from a half day short course to a full BSc (Hons) degree. Since the school was opened fifteen years ago, it has seen over 15,000 students from all walks of life pass through its doors, with many students going on to form artisan businesses of their own both in the UK and further afield.

School of Artisan Food - Artisan Summer School 2024

Four weeks of artisan learning

Running from 29 Jul-23 Aug 2024, the Artisan Summer School is suitable for home bakers and anyone with a love of artisan food. No previous experience is necessary as students will be guided by the school’s world-class tutors Kevan Roberts, Sally-Ann Hunt and Martha Brown to establish strong foundations and progress to advanced skills. Summer School students will be taught in a small group in the School of Artisan Food’s specialist training rooms, gaining lots of hands-on experience to develop their knowledge, techniques and confidence day by day. Highlights will include:

Learning the basics of baking bread, making tinned loaves, bread rolls, brioche, pizza and sourdough;

Graduating to more advanced techniques, including creating gluten-free and buckwheat dough;

Making traditional English pies with hand-raised hot water pie crusts;

Studying artisan patisserie, producing raspberry and meadowsweet financiers, milk chocolate and sesame choux buns, and venison and wild garlic petivier;

In the School’s dedicated teaching dairy, make ice cream, butter and yoghurt;

Learning Viennoiserie, producing a range of sweet and savoury laminated pastries, including pain au chocolat, zaatar, gruyere croissants and Danish pastries;

Out of the kitchen, students will also enjoy a visit to a local flour mill to see first-hand how flour is produced; a foraging walk; a picnic by the boating lake; and a behind the scenes tour of the artisan producers based on the Welbeck estate, including Welbeck Bakehouse, Welbeck Abbey Brewery, DropWorks Rum Distillery, and Stichelton Dairy.

For students who wish to enjoy a truly immersive experience, accommodation is also available on the Welbeck Estate, just yards from the school itself.

Foraging with The School of Artisan Food

Price: £3,995, or £4,995 with accommodation.

Sixty short courses to choose from this summer:

In addition to the Summer School, further highlights in the forty-strong short course programme running at The School of Artisan Food this summer will include: Introduction to Sourdough Baking with Emmanuel Hadjiandreou, Smoking and Curing with Sally-Ann Hunt, Introduction to Fermenting and Pickling with Lindy Wildsmith, Woodfire Pizza with David Finn, Pig in a Day with Andrew Sharp.

The school is also delighted to reveal the launch of three new patisserie courses with tutor Martha Brown. By popular demand, these courses, ranging from 1-3 days will cover Pastry Fundamentals (one day), Vegan Pastry and Viennoiserie (two days) and Creative Patisserie (three days).

Prices start at £95 for a half-day course