The best FREE days out this Easter near Worksop

The Easter holidays can be an expensive time for families so we have found the best free days out in the region.
By Kate Mason
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 16:15 GMT
Updated 12th Mar 2024, 12:53 GMT

From fun filled parks to art galleries there’s something for children and adults of all ages to enjoy.

The Harley Gallery on the Welbeck Estate in Worksop is a popular choice. One Tripadvisor review read: "Definitely worth a visit if you are in the area. Good shop with quality items. Interesting art collections."

1. The Harley Gallery, Worksop

Sherwood Pines features a fun-packed play area, with a climbing frame and two tree houses to explore. Play areas, a gruffalo trail, walks and cycle routes also await families looking to make the most of the great outdoors. Car parking charges apply. Pictured are Cory Simpson, nine, and his brother Hayden Simpson, six enjoying the adventure play area at Sherwood Pines.

2. Sherwood Pines

Langold Country Park, located just 5 miles north of Worksop in the village of Langold covers an area of 300 acres of parkland. Designated as a Local Nature Reserve, the park links into Dyscarr Wood and features woodlands, wildlife and butterfly meadows, a large fishing lake and play areas.

3. Langold Country Park

Enjoy the fresh air at The Canch Park in Worksop. There's lots of open space and a range of apparatus for kids of all different ages. The park also boasts a splash area in summer. Mick Hodgkiss snapped this picturesque view of The Priory Church, taken from the Canch Park in Worksop.

4. The Canch Park, Worksop

