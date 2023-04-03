3 . The Canch Park, Worksop

Enjoy the fresh air at The Canch Park in Worksop. There's lots of open space and a range of apparatus for kids of all different ages. The park also boasts a splash area in summer. Mick Hodgkiss snapped this picturesque view of The Priory Church, taken from the Canch Park in Worksop. Photo: Mick Hodgkiss