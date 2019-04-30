Take a look at these bank holiday weekend attractions in Nottinghamshire
Get up with the lark, check out top dogs or watch movies under the stars.
Whatever takes your fancy you'll find it in Nottinghamshire this bank holiday weekend. Check out our guide.
1. Dawn walk
Celebrate International Dawn Chorus Day by getting up with the lark and walking around Sherwood Forest from 5am to 7.30am.
2. Children's favourites
Take your little ones to meet Chase and Marshall from Paw Patrol at White Post Farm, Farnsfield, on Sunday.
3. Doggy fun
Put your hound through its paces in hay bale racing and have a go agility at the Glastonjerry Fun Dog Festival at Newstead Abbey on Sunday and Monday.
4. Screen stars
Power Rangers Jason David Frank and Amy Jo Johnson, Dr Who star Sylvester McCoy and Lost In Space star Toby Stephens will be at Em-Con in Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on Saturday and Sunday.
