Bassetlaw Food Bank on Community Way, Worksop,

The National Lottery Open Week will take place from March 9 to 17 to say thank you for the £30m raised for good causes every week by National Lottery players – and to encourage people to open up to new experiences, with free entry and special offers at hundreds National Lottery funded venues across the UK.

Volunteers at Bassetlaw Food Bank, will be welcoming residents to the facility in Community Way, Off Shrewsbury Road, Manton, Worksop for a behind the scenes tour revealing more about how they help in the community.

Bassetlaw Food Bank, set up in 2012, is powered by a team of volunteers, who do everything from collecting and sorting donations, to packing and delivering food parcels.