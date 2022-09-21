Step back into the 1940s with a weekend event in Worksop

The event, hosted by Midlands Events Club and Bainbridge Event Management, will take place from 10am to 5pm on October 1 and 2 at the Bassetlaw Showground, on Blyth Road.

Admission will cost £5 at the gate, with free entry for under 16s and veterans.

Few spots are still open for campers to pitch up a tent which will admit them from Friday to Monday for £50 and includes all daytime and evening entertainment.

The event hosts have held many 1940s themed days across the UK.

Over the two days, vintage singers The Lahdidahs, Miss Holiday Swing, and Jeep Johnson will be bringing the very best of jazz, blues and swing around the site and on the stage in the entertainment marquee.

Visitors can also enjoy an evening dance with Woody’s War Department and singer Miss Lily Lovejoy on the Saturday, with campers on the Friday night enjoying an extra session.

The weekend will see displays from both Allied and Axis groups, with a skirmish on both days, and a collection of classic vehicles from before the 50s will be on show.

A vintage village will be set up to allow visitors to shop from a range of well-known vintage traders, and there will even be the chance to indulge in some vintage glamour by having your hair done by Harris Hair Back Comb ‘n' Curl.

Visitors can dress up in 1940s fashion and listen to the sounds of the decade with live swing and jazz.

A bar will be on hand to serve ales, lager and ciders on draft, plus spirits, and a food van will be serving tasty burgers, bacon baps and more.

Pete Bainbridge, of Bainbridge Events Management, said: “Join us at Worksop and experience the sights and sounds of the WWII Britain.

“See weapons displays, 1940s fashion, have your photos taken with classic cars and Jeeps, hear the music of the era, get your hair styled, and visit your vintage village to take away something to remember your experience.”

To book a camping spot, email: [email protected]