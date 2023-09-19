3 . Halloween party

Get ready for a spooktacular Kids Halloween Party at Creswell Events Centre in Elmton Road on Saturday November 2 from 3pm to 6pm. Come dressed in your most frightfully fabulous costumes. The event is free of charge to attend but Please note that a free ticket will be required for entry and these can be collected from the Events Centre from Monday 16th October onwards! Ticket numbers will be limited. Photo: sub