From fright night fun to children’s disco’s and craft sessions there’s something for everyone to get into the Halloween spirit.
For up to date admission prices and details please visit individual venues websites.
1. The best Halloween events in Worksop
What to do this Halloween in Worksop (Photo - Romolo Tavani - stock.adobe.com) Photo: Romolo Tavani
2. Halloween party
North Notts Community Arena will play host to this ghoulishly great Halloween spooktacular on Saturday October 26. Sink your teeth into this and get ready for an unforgettable night of dancing, chills, and thrills. Grab your costume and join this night of spine-tingling fun! Prizes for best dressed. Food available to purchase - All Tickets £7. Visit www.nnca.info or 01909 480164. Over 18's Only. Doors 7pm to 1am. Photo: Submit
3. Halloween party
Get ready for a spooktacular Kids Halloween Party at Creswell Events Centre in Elmton Road on Saturday November 2 from 3pm to 6pm. Come dressed in your most frightfully fabulous costumes. The event is free of charge to attend but Please note that a free ticket will be required for entry and these can be collected from the Events Centre from Monday 16th October onwards! Ticket numbers will be limited. Photo: sub
4. Worksop Halloween Half Marathon & Fun Run.
The Worksop Halloween Half Marathon & Fun Run takes place on Sunday October 27 at 10am. The race is run predominantly through Clumber Park, providing beautiful scenery for runners and spectators alike. Runners will set off from Outwood Academy, Worksop. This annual event is organised by Worksop Harriers & AC. For more information and sign up costs visit www.worksophalfmarathon.co.uk/ Photo: Barrie Codling