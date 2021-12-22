The online talk, hosted by Bassetlaw Museum and Pilgrims Gallery, will be exploring themes relating to acceptance which resonate with the Wampanoag experience.

A series of case studies and interactive break-out sessions will look at historical discrimination and highlight projects finding solutions to modern-day issues.

The talk will be open to an international audience and will take place on Thursday, January 20 2022, from 2pm to 6pm.

Sign up to the online Wampanoag Perspective talk on January 20.

The conference will feature speakers such as Paula Peters, an activist and spokesperson representing the Wampanoag Nation and Lord John Mann, an independent government advisor on anti-Semitism.

The conference is one element of the Wampanoag Perspective cultural exchange project funded by the Arts Council, Nottinghamshire County Council and Bassetlaw District Council.

A week-long visit to Bassetlaw in September 2021 was a good opportunity for local students, residents and visitors to learn about Wampanoag culture and history.

Paula Peters, activist and spokesperson representing the Wampanoag Nation said: “It’s been inspiring to forge new connections overseas.

“Connections that have deepened our understanding of the world around us and challenged the assumptions we once held as truth.

“Exploring ideological absolutes – civility and savagery, and freedom and tyranny – throughout the conference will hopefully allow us to grow into a better people tomorrow.”

Councillor Keith Girling, chairman of Nottinghamshire County Council’s economic development and asset management committee, said: “The Wampanoag Perspective Project has provided us with a fantastic opportunity to learn more about the unique culture of Native American traditions and how future generations can learn more about the importance of acceptance and inclusion.

“The visit of representatives of the Wampanoag Nation to Bassetlaw in September also gave us a greater understanding of the history surrounding the Mayflower Pilgrims story and the Wampanoag people.

"I am sure the forthcoming conference will be equally thought-provoking.”

The museum and gallery will work in partnership with Collab to continue the conversation sparked by the Wampanoag Perspective Project and reach an international audience.

Attendees will be able to use Collab’s functionality to participate in different discussions and choose talks that best suit their interests and needs.