Shireoaks Carnival is returning after three years for an action-packed day on Saturday, July 2.

Although this year will see a down-sized carnival without the carnival queen or parade, there will still be many activities to keep visitors entertained.

With free entry, families can begin turning up at Shireoaks Sports and Social Club, on Shireoaks Road, from 2pm, where fair rides, bouncy castles and face painting will be available to enjoy.

The parade at Shireoaks Carnival will not be running this year. Pictured: St Lukes Primary School float from previous year.

Throughout the day, visitors will be able to watch a range of gripping performances from dance groups, wrestlers and martial artists.

Starting at 2.30pm will be the dog show hosted by Crazy K9. Those wishing to showcase their pampered pooch can enter their pup into 12 classes for £2 a class, each with five placings.

Categories include cutest puppy (up to 12 months), best trick, waggiest tail, golden oldie (aged seven plus), and fancy dress to name a few.

The furry first place winners in each class will go through to the best in show line-up.

Children could also be up to win a prize as those aged between one and 11 who arrive in their favourite fancy dress can be entered into a competition across three age categories.

Adults can enjoy some time sauntering around the craft, trade and charity stalls which are now booked at full capacity for the day. The list of stalls promise a broad range of goods to browse and purchase, plus the chance to try your luck at the raffle.

For those fancying a snack or a drink, there will be plenty of choices. From pizza, to tapas to BBQ, much will be available from catering vans, plus inside the social club. Adults can even enjoy a cheeky booze at the bar.

An array of games will be readily available for children with adult supervision in the ‘garden games corner’ including Nerf, Swing Ball, giant jenga, giant dominos, badminton, a colouring area and more.

Please be aware that there is no on-site parking but limited spaces at Shireoaks Marina.

A spokesperson for the Shireoaks Carnival committee said that the full carnival and parade will be back next year depending on volunteer numbers.

