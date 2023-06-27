News you can trust since 1895
Series of free summer concerts to take place at Worksop Church

A series of free informal concerts featuring celebrated organ and piano players are taking place throughout July at Worksop Priory Church.
By Kate Mason
Published 27th Jun 2023, 14:24 BST- 1 min read

Visitors to Worksop Priory can enjoy these musical delights each Thursday in July from 12pm to 12.35pm.

On July 6 Ian Bevell will be performing organ music by Gade, Jansson, Bruhns, Lindberg and Karlsen.

Rosemary Field will be performing French organ music from the 17th to 20th centuries on July 13.

A series of free concerts are set to take place at Worksop Priory ChurchA series of free concerts are set to take place at Worksop Priory Church
    July 20 will see Helen Mallender and Rosemary Field performing piano duets.

    The last performance will feature Angela Sones performing organ music by Wesley, Bach and Fletcher on July 27.

    Visitors are encouraged to bring along some lunch and stick around for tea and coffee after the performances.

    To find out more about what is going on at the church click here