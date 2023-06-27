Series of free summer concerts to take place at Worksop Church
Visitors to Worksop Priory can enjoy these musical delights each Thursday in July from 12pm to 12.35pm.
On July 6 Ian Bevell will be performing organ music by Gade, Jansson, Bruhns, Lindberg and Karlsen.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rosemary Field will be performing French organ music from the 17th to 20th centuries on July 13.
July 20 will see Helen Mallender and Rosemary Field performing piano duets.
The last performance will feature Angela Sones performing organ music by Wesley, Bach and Fletcher on July 27.
Visitors are encouraged to bring along some lunch and stick around for tea and coffee after the performances.
Advertisement
Advertisement
To find out more about what is going on at the church click here