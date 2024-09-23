Ryton Chorale - Come and Sing

By Stephanie Margaret Dixon
Published 23rd Sep 2024
We are excited to be offering an opportunity for you to come along and join us for an evening.

On November 16th we are proud to be singing The Armed Man by Karl Jenkins along with a supporting programme. However on October 7th we are giving an opportunity to prospective new members to come along and have a taste of what we are about.

We meet at 7.30 pm at Holy Family School on Netherton Road in Worksop, S80 2SF. We will sing some of the Armed Man and then have time for those present to get to know us and ask any questions you may have.

Everything we sing is in four parts, soprano, alto, tenor, bass. We welcome all voice parts but particularly tenor and basses. If you are not sure where your voice lies we will help you. The evening is free and music will be provided.

We ask that those interested register at: [email protected]

Further information is available on our website: www.rytonchorale.org.uk or from choir members

