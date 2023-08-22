Rufford Abbey offers discounts on family-friendly activities for second half of summer holiday season

Parkwood Leisure’s Rufford Abbey in Ollerton, is providing discounts on outdoor activities for the remainder of the summer holiday season.

The popular visitor attraction, which welcomed over 400,000 visitors last year, is offering a 20% online discount for its activity pass.

At a discounted price of £8 per person or £28 for a group of four, the pass includes access to the boating lake, a round of adventure golf, and the

Rufford Abbey, Ollerton.

Rufford Abbey archery experience, providing a full day out in a single package.

Individual outdoor activities are also discounted.

Kirsty Edwards, contract manager at Rufford Abbey, said: “We’re always delighted to offer affordable indoor and outdoor activities for families and

visitors of all ages at Rufford Abbey.

“The summer holidays are an exciting time for children of all ages.

“We hope our discounted activities will be affordable and accessible to a wide range of visitors from the community.”

Only open in the summer, visitors can book a pedalo or rowing boat for four to six people on the boating lake for just £10.

Adventure golf is £15 for a group of four, and visitors can shoot six arrows in the Archery range for £3.50.

Abbey Tales, which is an immersive indoor journey of discovery where 875 years of Rufford’s history is brought to life, is free to attend.

And visitors can encounter a variety of characters from history, hear stories from the past, and awaken all senses with a trip down memory lane.

These discounts come alongside a series of special activities aimed at children and families:

- Punch and Judy shows by professor Paul Temple – free to attend, every Tuesday, 12pm, 1:30pm and 3pm.

- Princess and Superhero meet and greets including singalong show. Free to attend, every Thursday.

- Meet some animals from White Post Farm for £2.50 per child every Wednesday.

- Take part in the Superhero Trail throughout August and receive a prize at the end for £2.50 per child.