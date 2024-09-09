Residents have a unique opportunity to become part of the history of one of Worksop’s most historical gems as part of a series of Heritage Open Days.

Worksop Priory Church and its 14th Century, Grade I-listed Gatehouse are welcoming visitors on Saturday September 14 from 10am to 4pm.

Worksop Priory Gatehouse has enjoyed a multi-use past throughout its 700-year-history and as part of England’s largest festival of heritage and culture residents can enjoy a free experience to coincide with the nationwide 2024 Heritage Open Days scheme.

Residents can explore this Norman church and 14th century gatehouse first hand and uncover centuries of local history.

Visitors will be able to catch up on the recently completed urgent works to protect this unique, historic building; explore potential plans to further develop the Gatehouse as a valuable resource for the community; and view a 3D model of the Gatehouse, suggesting the possible future use as a refurbished and repurposed community asset.

Other highlights will be a copy of the Tickhill Psalter, a fourteenth-century English Gothic illuminated manuscript, the original of which is housed in the New York Public Library in America; unique heritage wood carvings and seldom-seen archive pictures of the Gatehouse, illustrating its use and appearance throughout its history; and visitors will have the opportunity to take part in an on-site demonstration of construction heritage skills.

An imposing 6m long interpretive display will help visitors also learn of the historical significance of the Gatehouse.

Trust Chair, Fran Walker said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming visitors from far and wide to experience our historic spaces and see the work we’ve undertaken to interpret our heritage. Admission and refreshments will be free. We have a wealth of interpretation which will engage our community across all ages. After recent urgent works to protect the building from further decline, the Trust are now focussed on developing plans to refurbish the Gatehouse and establish it once more as a valuable asset for the community - come along to see our plans and offer your thoughts. No one needs to book a slot, we’ll

be ready for visitors throughout the day.”