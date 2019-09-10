Poet and writer John Harvey to headline poetry event in Worksop

The Inspire Poetry Festival 2019 returns to Worksop Library next week, next week.

This year’s event runs from Monday, September 23 to Saturday, September 28 and will feature popular crime writer and poet, John Harvey, taking part in a special poetry cafe.

John’s latest poetry collection, is Aslant, and this is a great chance for people to hear him talk about his life in writing, including how a crime novelist approaches poetry, and to put their own questions to him.

The festival will also feature Jenny Swann hosting the poetry workshop ‘everything you wanted to know about poetry but didn’t dare ask’, which has already been a big hit at other libraries across Nottinghamshire.

The annual Poetry Takeover Day is on the festival’s final day, September 28, and readers are invited to visit the library between 11am and 3pm where they’ll be in for a poetry surprise.

