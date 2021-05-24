Pictures show new Bassetlaw play centre thriving after being set up during lockdown

Inside My Playful World in Tuxford children enjoyed playing a miniature town with interactive areas including a grocery store, theatre, home area, vets, construction area and indoor park area.

Tara Davies set up the new venture during lockdown and has been eagerly awaiting the go ahead to be able to safely open her new premises in Ollerton Road.

Tara said: “It’s been crazy busy since we opened, we’ve been fully booked every day.”

Play sessions must be pre-booked on www.myplayfulworld.co.uk or by contacting 07516 562 769 or [email protected]

