Osberton International Horse Trials and Driving Trials is returning with four days of equine games, with international level horse trials, pony club competitions and a national driving competition.

From September 29 to October 2, around 5,000 spectators are expected to attend the event and enjoy some of the best eventing and driving action – plus a range of activities.

Animal lovers will enjoy watching the huge horses from the Shire Horse Society, and will have the chance to get up and close to them.

The Osberton International Horse Trials will return to action in September.

Most Popular

A dog show and dog agility is also taking place on the Saturday and Sunday by Thornberry Animal Sanctuary - bringing the perfect opportunity to bring along your canine friends.

For those looking for some fun at the fair, the fairground attractions are sure to impress, with a range of stalls and rides for the whole family.

A craft marquee, plenty of food choices, and the British Polo Gin bar will keep everyone entertained and provide a fantastic day out.

Visitors can also have the chance to enjoy archery and axe throwing at the tournament ground.

For those looking to make the most out of the event, there is also the option to book to stay on the site for the full four nights, or two nights over the weekend with your caravan, motorhome, horsebox or tent.

Evening entertainment will be provided to enjoy with a drink before heading back to the camping field for a BBQ and to relive the day’s sporting action.