Oasis Community Gardens in Worksop to open for National Garden Scheme

Oasis Gardens is a community project, transformed from an abandoned field to an award winning garden and is opening for the National Garden Scheme on Saturday.
By Julie DavisonContributor
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 12:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 12:23 BST

Managed by volunteers, the gardens, at 2a Longfellow Drive, Kilton Estate, boast more than 30 project areas, several garden enterprises and host many community events.

Visitors can take a look in the Cactus Kingdom, the children’s pre-school play village, wildlife wonderland, or check out a vaiety of trees, plants, seasonal flowers and shrubs.

The Oasis Community Garden. Picture: SubmittedThe Oasis Community Garden. Picture: Submitted
The Oasis Community Garden. Picture: Submitted
    The Oasis Gardens hosts the first Liquorice Garden in Worksop for 100 years. Also on site is the Flowers for Life project, a therapeutic gardening project growing and selling cut flowers and floristry.

    The gardens will be open on July 8, from 10am-3pm, with free entry for children, disabled access from Longfellow Drive, plants for sale, refreshments, a picnic area and cashless payments.

    Each visit helps raise monies for nursing and cancer charities. Last year, the National Garden Scheme donated £3.11 million to its beneficaries.

