Managed by volunteers, the gardens, at 2a Longfellow Drive, Kilton Estate, boast more than 30 project areas, several garden enterprises and host many community events.

Visitors can take a look in the Cactus Kingdom, the children’s pre-school play village, wildlife wonderland, or check out a vaiety of trees, plants, seasonal flowers and shrubs.

The Oasis Gardens hosts the first Liquorice Garden in Worksop for 100 years. Also on site is the Flowers for Life project, a therapeutic gardening project growing and selling cut flowers and floristry.

The gardens will be open on July 8, from 10am-3pm, with free entry for children, disabled access from Longfellow Drive, plants for sale, refreshments, a picnic area and cashless payments.