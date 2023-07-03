Oasis Community Gardens in Worksop to open for National Garden Scheme
Managed by volunteers, the gardens, at 2a Longfellow Drive, Kilton Estate, boast more than 30 project areas, several garden enterprises and host many community events.
Visitors can take a look in the Cactus Kingdom, the children’s pre-school play village, wildlife wonderland, or check out a vaiety of trees, plants, seasonal flowers and shrubs.
The Oasis Gardens hosts the first Liquorice Garden in Worksop for 100 years. Also on site is the Flowers for Life project, a therapeutic gardening project growing and selling cut flowers and floristry.
The gardens will be open on July 8, from 10am-3pm, with free entry for children, disabled access from Longfellow Drive, plants for sale, refreshments, a picnic area and cashless payments.
Each visit helps raise monies for nursing and cancer charities. Last year, the National Garden Scheme donated £3.11 million to its beneficaries.