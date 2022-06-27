The annual event hosted by North Notts BID returns to Worksop Old Market Square on Saturday, July 2, and this year features Rosemary Shrager as the headline celebrity chef.

A seasoned television broadcaster, teaching cookery on ‘Rosemary Shrager’s School for Cooks’ and ‘The Chopping Block’, Rosemary is also known for judging on ‘The Big Family Cooking Showdown’.

Homegrown chefs from the county will also be in attendance, including Great British Menu contestant Harvey Perttola, the ‘snobby butcher’ Johnny Pusztai and home economist and cook, Teresa Bovey.

As well as demonstrations from visiting and local chefs, BBQ demonstrations, food stalls and entertainment, families can also get involved in the Great North Notts Baker competition, which will have a ‘brilliantly British’ theme to commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee - with categories for both adults and children.

The event will run from 9am to 5pm, with two road closures on Potter Street between its junctions with Bridge Street and Watson Road, and Bridge Street between its junctions with Potter Street and Westgate from 6am to 6.30pm on July 2.

An alternative route of Westgate – Newcastle Avenue – Newcastle Street – Memorial Avenue – Priorswell Road – Potter Street and vice-versa is to be used by motorists.

Sally Gillborn, chief executive at North Notts BID, said: “The Food Fest is a staple event in the North Notts community and is a great showcase for our local culinary talents.

"We relish the opportunity to bring events such as the Food Fest to North Notts and look forward to bringing bigger and better spectacles if we are successful in securing a second term.”

There is still an opportunity for local businesses to book a stall and get involved in the Notts Food Fest. If you produce and/or sell artisan food, drink (including bottled alcohol), homemade kitchen and dining ware, chocolate, pastries or cakes, then make sure to book a stall and join this year's event by emailing [email protected]

Sally added: “The North Notts Food Fest is a great opportunity for local businesses to advertise all that they have to offer. The festival brings great exposure to a food-loving north Notts community and as an attendee it is a great free day out with family and friends.”