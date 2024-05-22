Move More in May comes to Kings Park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Move More in May is set to end on a high thanks to a celebration event in Retford that will recognise a month of movement from Bassetlaw people.

Over the last three weeks, people have been encouraged to move more and get active in whichever way they can. And with the finish line now in sight, the event in Kings’ Park on Thursday 30th May will celebrate all their achievements and provide a day of fun for all the family.

The event, which starts at 11am, is free to attend and just some of the activities on offer include football skills with Worksop Town Academy, jump for joy with a mini-rebounder trampoline session, as well as free fitness sessions, outdoor family games and much more to get your pulse rate going.

The event is being hosted by Bassetlaw District Council, in collaboration with the Bassetlaw Place Based Partnership.

Move More in May

Cllr Lynne Schuller, Cabinet Member for Health and Wellbeing, said: “As a partner of the Place Based Partnership, I’m really proud of the event being organised bringing so many partners together. Our overall aim is to help people in Bassetlaw improve their overall health and well being, this is a fun way to achieve this.

“Being active helps to improve physical and mental health. Our Council Vision 2040 seeks to help everyone to access better health, come and join us to find out loads of ways to do this.”

Other activities on the day include archery, giant board games, ribbon dancing, craft sessions and the appearance of mascots including Bluey and Minions. You’ll also have the chance to get free health checks and speak with health providers and other services in Bassetlaw such as BCVS, BPL and the National Trust.

Helen Azar, Head of Health Inequalities and Programme Manager, Bassetlaw Place-Based Partnership said:

“Move More in May is a joint initiative supported by a wide range of partners across Bassetlaw with the aim of encouraging people of all ages, sizes, shapes and abilities to be more active and improve their health and wellbeing. The aim this year is to collectively ‘Move around the World’, the equivalent of travelling 25,000 miles – one lap around the planet.

“There are also some great prizes up for grabs and by registering and sharing your progress, you’ll be entered into a free prize draw where you could win a fitbit, an air fryer, National Trust membership, swimming passes, days out, and much more.”