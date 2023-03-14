News you can trust since 1895
Mother’s Day £10 ticket offer at Retford theme park

In celebration of Mother’s Day Sundown Adventureland is offering £10 tickets to all mums and mother figures.

By Kate Mason
Published 14th Mar 2023, 16:35 GMT- 1 min read

The popular theme park near Retford is offering the deal on Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 of March.

The offer means tickets are more than half price for mums, saving families £12 on the normal cost of an adult ticket.

    Debs Griffin, director at Sundown Adventureland said: “Family is at the heart of everything we do here at the park, which was instilled in us by our beloved grandmother and matriarch, Audrey.

    “We always encourage families to spend the day together, creating magical memories that last a lifetime and with the price of everything rising, we’re glad we can help guests save some pennies in the process.”

    Sundown Adventureland’s Mother’s Day offer is valid on March 18 and 19 and the park is open from 10am to 5pm.

