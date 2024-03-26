Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Headlining the main stage this year is none other than 90’s dance sensation ‘PHATS & SMALL’, Ben Ofoedu.

For the first time ever a full road closure will be in place for the parade to walk from the Worksop Train Station, along Carlton Road, passing through Victoria Square and Watson’s Road junctions, onto Bridge Place/Street, and concluding the march by joining the main event on old Market Square.

Founder and Event organiser Crystal Lucas was recently awarded a Certification of Achievement from Bassetlaw District Council for her passion and dedication to Worksop Pride.

People marching in last year's parade

She said: “I am excited by this year’s event announcements. There are lots of things taking place on the day and the Parade announcement is a huge boost to all the efforts made to make this day inclusive. Rain or shine, it’s set to be our best event yet!!’

Also storming the main Stage is resident host Vivian Twist and Emma Maezin will be giving you a taste of the rainbow before heading to host the newly named Rainbow stage.

Esmé Lucas will be performing along with the return of the ‘Vengaboyz” experience.

Following close behind is the Stepz experience and new to the stage this year is the authentic voice of Lisa Press with her Celine Dion Tribute Show.

If you missed them last year, they’re back, ready to rock this party…Zebra Studios will take to the stage to perform.

They will be followed by 80’s Tribute Duo ‘Very Pet Shop Boys’. Party rock is in the house tonight as Little Drama Group are returning for a performance. Iconic duo, a tribute to ‘Erasure’ will also be performing.

The event is free entry.

The Rainbow Stage will see host and star of ‘Queens for the Night’ Emma Maezin joined by musical theatre Heidi Hodgkinson and her show tunes, along with the fabulous acoustic Hannah Marshall.

Moxie Mayhemm, followed by Gaurav Balli. Bringing some 90’s vs 00’s – Rachel Lauren is set to get you up and dancing and rocking in the street and headlining the Rainbow Stage is a local Drag favourite …. Ken Lambert.