Knight's tournament returns to Bolsover Castle

The Knights’ Tournament which usually sees knights’ testing their strength and skill hasn’t been held at the castle since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Over the weekend of July 17-18, the re-enactors will be back with a weekend of medieval merriment.

As well as the thrills and spills of this dramatic tournament, the grounds of the castle will be filled with the sound of medieval music and visitors will also be treated to a display of historic falconry – once known as the ‘sport of kings’.

The knights will once again descend on Bassetlaw Hospital.

A cheeky jester will also be making an appearance and the café will be open serving light lunches, a selection of cold and hot drinks, snacks, cakes and tray bakes.

Tickets should be booked online at english-heritage.org.uk/bolsover-castle.