Inspiring the archaeologists, palaeontologists and ecologists of the future at Creswell Crags this Summer

Go on a Stone Age Safari from Monday 24 July to Sunday 30 July and discover how palaeontologists learn about Ice Age animals just from examining their bones. After finding out about Ice Age animals and their bones, families will have a chance to re-build a real animal skeleton.

Investigate beneath the water surface with the Creswell Crags Ranger Team during the Pond Dipping Sessions running from Monday 31 July to Sunday 6 August.

Challenge your family to build the best Ice Age shelter during Survival Skills – Shelter Building from Monday August 7 to Sunday August 13.

Could you survive the Ice Age? Do you know what creatures live at Creswell Crags, both now and 50,000 years ago? Have you got the know-how to become an archaeologist? And do you know what lurks within the meadow pond at Creswell Crags?

Discover Ice Age fashion with a Stone Age Jewellery Making Workshop running every day from Monday August 14 to Sunday August 20. The team will also teach children how to make their very own piece of Stone Age jewellery to take home.

Hunt for Minibeasts in the Meadow and explore the different ecosystems as you go. A member of the Ranger team will introduce participants to the Crags and the variety of habitats here. The Minibeast Safari runs from Monday August 21 to Sunday August 27.

In the last week of the school holidays the team will be asking families if they can dig it like an archaeologist! During a fun mini excavation activity, families will discover what bones, rocks and objects might have been found at the end of the Ice Age. Can you Dig It? Become an Archaeologist runs daily from Monday August 28 to Sunday September 3.

Hannah Steggles, Head of Public Engagement said: ‘”Families are always looking for things to do during the school summer holidays and we wanted to use this time to inspire children about everything that makes Creswell Crags unique.

!We have a brilliant team here that includes archaeologists, palaeontologists and ecologists, and they’re eager to share their expertise with the next generation this summer through a range of fun family activities themed around their work. And hopefully we might inspire a few young minds to become the next generation of experts.”