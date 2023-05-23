Dinosaurs walked into Worksop once again for a day of free prehistoric festivities.

Families turned out and had a roarsome time at Dinosaur Discovery Day, organised by North Notts Bid in partnership with Odin Events.

Visitors to the event in the Old Market Square learned about the historic creatures through a packed schedule of activities, including a dino dig, live dino shows and an opportunity to meet the dinos.

As well as lots of dinosaur fun, visitors also enjoyed stilt walkers, a live band and photo opportunities with a Flintstone car.

Dinner time! Families flocked to Dinosaur Discovery Day

Creature comforts Crowds gathered to meet prehistoric pals

Jurassic Worksop Fun for all the family at dino day

