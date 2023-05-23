News you can trust since 1895
IN PICTURES: Roarsome time at Worksop Dinosaur Discovery Day

Dinosaurs walked into Worksop once again for a day of free prehistoric festivities.
By Kate Mason
Published 23rd May 2023, 15:43 BST

Families turned out and had a roarsome time at Dinosaur Discovery Day, organised by North Notts Bid in partnership with Odin Events.

Visitors to the event in the Old Market Square learned about the historic creatures through a packed schedule of activities, including a dino dig, live dino shows and an opportunity to meet the dinos.

As well as lots of dinosaur fun, visitors also enjoyed stilt walkers, a live band and photo opportunities with a Flintstone car.

Families flocked to Dinosaur Discovery Day Credit: Joshua Thursby

1. Dinner time!

Families flocked to Dinosaur Discovery Day Credit: Joshua Thursby Photo: Joshua Thursby

Crowds gathered to meet prehistoric pals

2. Creature comforts

Crowds gathered to meet prehistoric pals Photo: shot_by_JOSHUATHURSBY

Fun for all the family at dino day

3. Jurassic Worksop

Fun for all the family at dino day Photo: shot_by_JOSHUATHURSBY

4. Jurassic joy

