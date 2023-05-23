IN PICTURES: Roarsome time at Worksop Dinosaur Discovery Day
Dinosaurs walked into Worksop once again for a day of free prehistoric festivities.
By Kate Mason
Published 23rd May 2023, 15:43 BST
Families turned out and had a roarsome time at Dinosaur Discovery Day, organised by North Notts Bid in partnership with Odin Events.
Visitors to the event in the Old Market Square learned about the historic creatures through a packed schedule of activities, including a dino dig, live dino shows and an opportunity to meet the dinos.
As well as lots of dinosaur fun, visitors also enjoyed stilt walkers, a live band and photo opportunities with a Flintstone car.
