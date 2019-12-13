Historic Nottinghamshire bridge which spans a lake wrecked by car smash restored

People can get up close to a historic bridge this weekend with an invitation to see progress on restoration work needed after the structure was badly vandalised.

The Grade II* listed Ornamental Bridge at Clumber Park near Worksop was severely damaged in March 2018 when it was hit by a car that was later found burned out.

The Ornamental Bridge is being restored at Clumber Park. Picture: Darren Prince

In October a project got under way to restore the crossing, which spans a lake and is more than 250 years old, using parts of the original stonework that were recovered by divers.

On Saturday visitors can step onto a pontoon – a floating platform – that has been put in place to allow the work to be completed.

The National Trust tours are free, but access is by pre-booked, timed ticket only. Children can be brought along, but dogs are not allowed.

On arrival at the park, people should go to the information point in the Laundry Yard to book in and collect a token. They should then head to the bridge, which is a walk of around 15 minutes.

Visitors are advised to wear flat, outdoor footwear – the wearing of high heels is not permitted on the pontoon. Tours are half-hourly; the first starts at 11am and the last is at 1.30pm.

The bridge is being kept open to pedestrians and cyclists during the restoration, but a decision has already been made not to reopen the crossing to cars.

Click here for more information.