News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boris Johnson suffers resounding defeat over ‘Partygate’ report
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
British billionaire named among those missing on Titanic wreck tour
Sherwood Forest, and its various walking routes, is definitely a favourite for dogs and dog walkers. The Major Oak is located in Edwinstowe but there are plenty of paths to walk, spanning miles across the area.Sherwood Forest, and its various walking routes, is definitely a favourite for dogs and dog walkers. The Major Oak is located in Edwinstowe but there are plenty of paths to walk, spanning miles across the area.
Sherwood Forest, and its various walking routes, is definitely a favourite for dogs and dog walkers. The Major Oak is located in Edwinstowe but there are plenty of paths to walk, spanning miles across the area.

Here are nine scenic places to walk your dog in easy reach of Worksop

North Nottinghamshire provides many scenic spots which are perfect for dog walks throughout the year, so come rain or shine you can enjoy the best of what the area has to offer.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 20th Jun 2023, 11:55 BST

From well known parks to hidden gems, the North Nottinghamshire area is full of endless walking opportunities for dogs and their owners.

This is not an exhaustive list, but it does cover some top spots highly recommended by dog walkers across the Worksop area.

King's Mill Reservoir is a favourite for many Mansfield and Sutton dog walkers. The 32-acre nature reserve reservoir also has a dog-friendly café. Located at Sutton-in-Ashfield, NG18 5HY.

1. King's Mill Reservoir

King's Mill Reservoir is a favourite for many Mansfield and Sutton dog walkers. The 32-acre nature reserve reservoir also has a dog-friendly café. Located at Sutton-in-Ashfield, NG18 5HY. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Keeping it local with this one. Sherwood Pines is a great place for dog walks, with various routes to choose from. It is on the doorstep and great to visit all year round. Along with dog activities, the site runs various events throughout the year. Located at Edwinstowe, Mansfield NG21 9JL

2. Sherwood Pines

Keeping it local with this one. Sherwood Pines is a great place for dog walks, with various routes to choose from. It is on the doorstep and great to visit all year round. Along with dog activities, the site runs various events throughout the year. Located at Edwinstowe, Mansfield NG21 9JL Photo: Phoebe Cox

Photo Sales
Pleasley is full of beautiful dog walks. From the popular Pleasley Pit Nature Reserve (Pit Ln, Pleasley, Mansfield NG19 7PH) to Pleasley Vale on the Nottinghamshire/Derbyshire border. It is a popular visiting spot for walkers.

3. Pleasley

Pleasley is full of beautiful dog walks. From the popular Pleasley Pit Nature Reserve (Pit Ln, Pleasley, Mansfield NG19 7PH) to Pleasley Vale on the Nottinghamshire/Derbyshire border. It is a popular visiting spot for walkers. Photo: Phoebe Cox

Photo Sales
The Carrs, located in Church Warsop, is a green space in the heart of Warsop Parish. It is a popular spot for dog walkers with plenty of routes leading across the area. Including the Hills and Holes on Sookholme Brook (SSSI) and the Warsop Parish boundary walk, through the edge of the ancient forest of Birklands.

4. The Carrs

The Carrs, located in Church Warsop, is a green space in the heart of Warsop Parish. It is a popular spot for dog walkers with plenty of routes leading across the area. Including the Hills and Holes on Sookholme Brook (SSSI) and the Warsop Parish boundary walk, through the edge of the ancient forest of Birklands. Photo: Phoebe Cox

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:Worksop