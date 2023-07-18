Here are 8 FREE things for you to do during the school holidays in Worksop

The summer holidays are upon us and most families in Worksop will be seeking ideas of how to enjoy the six week break without breaking the bank.
Here are the best workshops, craft activities and family fun days out in and around Worksop that won’t cost you a penny.
1. Summer Holidays
Here are 8 FREE things to do over the school holidays Photo: Submit
2. Family Workshop, Worksop Library
Come and meet Nottingham-based artist Amy Lee Young and international-selling children’s author, Donna David.
Work with Amy to make a bright paper mobile with pre-cut shapes and symbols from all the colours in the rainbow. You will have the chance to design your own joyful mobile that represents you and everything you love about games, sports and play. Donna will share her books and inspiration. You will be encouraged to write your own poetry, inspiring lines and WOW words. These words and lines will then be used to inspire and complement the mobiles created with Amy. August 23 10am to 12pm, no need to pre book. Photo: Pixabay
3. Tennis sessions
Free Summer Tennis Sessions are taking place at Retford Lawn Tennis Club in Hospital Road on Tuesday August 1 8.30am to 1pm. The sessions are suitable for children aged 7-16 with a free healthy meal and snacks included. The sessions are open to children who are eligible for free school meals. To book call 07983538503 or e-mail: [email protected] (simon.carter/Picture (c) www.freeimages.co.uk) Photo: www.freeimages.co.uk
4. Learn to ride
Learn to Ride Your Bike with this Cycling Skills free Worksop at Outwood Academy Valley, Worksop. The sessions are suitable for children aged five to 16. The session takes place Wednesday August 16 9.30am to 11.30am. Visit eventbrite to book your place. Photo: Google