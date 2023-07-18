Here are 8 FREE things for you to do during the school holidays in Worksop

2 . Family Workshop, Worksop Library

Come and meet Nottingham-based artist Amy Lee Young and international-selling children’s author, Donna David. Work with Amy to make a bright paper mobile with pre-cut shapes and symbols from all the colours in the rainbow. You will have the chance to design your own joyful mobile that represents you and everything you love about games, sports and play. Donna will share her books and inspiration. You will be encouraged to write your own poetry, inspiring lines and WOW words. These words and lines will then be used to inspire and complement the mobiles created with Amy. August 23 10am to 12pm, no need to pre book. Photo: Pixabay