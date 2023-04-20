Here are 10 things to do in Nottinghamshire to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III

3 . Party at Berry Hill Park, Mansfield.

A party at Berry Hill Park will be held on Sunday, May 7, noon-4pm. Residents are invited to attend an afternoon of live music, youth performers, picnics, Punch and Judy shows, fairground organ, craft activities, and more including free hand-waving flags (while stocks last). The event, hosted by Mansfield District Council in partnership with Nottinghamshire Music Education Hub and Inspire Culture Learning and Libraries, will bring young performers from across the district to the bandstand to provide a platform for local talent, as well as the big sounds from bands such as Top Tier Brass and Pleasley Colliery Brass Band. Photo: Mansfield Council