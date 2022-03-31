Over the Easter holidays, Jump Inc – which has venues in Sheffield and Rotherham – will be collecting donations for the charity as part of its ‘Be a Good Egg’ campaign.

Everyone who books to visit the indoor trampoline and inflatable park from Friday April 1 to Sunday April 24 will be asked if they wish to donate 50p – and Jump Inc will match every donation made up to £1,000.

There will also be plenty of collections buckets at the venues as well as the chance to learn more about Bluebell Wood’s vital work.

Jump Inc have pledged to double every 50p donation to Bluebell Wood up to £1,000.

Shannon Gossage, regional fundraiser at Bluebell Wood, said: “As a charity we need to raise over £5m each year to help local children and families make the most of every moment they have together, so we’re incredibly grateful to Jump Inc for their support.

“If you’re taking the little ones to let off some steam over the holidays, please do remember that every 50p you donate to Bluebell Wood will be doubled by our friends at Jump Inc.

“By being a ‘Good Egg’ this Easter you’ll be helping us put huge smiles on the faces of the children and families who visit us all year round.”