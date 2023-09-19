News you can trust since 1895
HALLOWEEN EVENTS: A roundup of some of the most spooktacular events in Worksop

We’ve found some of the most ghostly goings on in and around Worksop to make the most of the spooky season.
By Kate Mason
Published 19th Sep 2023, 16:41 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 17:50 BST

From fright night fun to children’s disco’s and craft sessions there’s something for everyone to get into the Halloween spirit.

For up to date admission prices and details please visit individual venues websites.

What to do this Halloween in Worksop (Photo - Romolo Tavani - stock.adobe.com)

1. The best Halloween events in Worksop

What to do this Halloween in Worksop (Photo - Romolo Tavani - stock.adobe.com) Photo: Romolo Tavani

Get ready for a spooktacular Kids Halloween Party at The Lock Keeper, Sandy Lane, Worksop on Saturday, October 28th, from 1pm to 3pm. Families can expect a ghoulishly good time filled with treats, games, and prizes for the best-dressed little monsters! Come dressed in your most frightfully fabulous costumes.

2. Halloween party

Get ready for a spooktacular Kids Halloween Party at The Lock Keeper, Sandy Lane, Worksop on Saturday, October 28th, from 1pm to 3pm. Families can expect a ghoulishly good time filled with treats, games, and prizes for the best-dressed little monsters! Come dressed in your most frightfully fabulous costumes.

The Worksop Halloween Half Marathon & Fun Run takes place on October 29 at 10am. The race is run predominantly through Clumber Park, providing beautiful scenery for runners and spectators alike. For more information and sign up costs visit www.worksophalfmarathon.co.uk/

3. Worksop Halloween Half Marathon & Fun Run.

The Worksop Halloween Half Marathon & Fun Run takes place on October 29 at 10am. The race is run predominantly through Clumber Park, providing beautiful scenery for runners and spectators alike. For more information and sign up costs visit www.worksophalfmarathon.co.uk/

North Notts Community Arena will play host to this ghoulishly great Halloween spooktacular on Saturday October 28. Come along and enjoy this Halloween Disco Party in your scariest and most creative costumes ready to dance the night away.

4. Halloween party

North Notts Community Arena will play host to this ghoulishly great Halloween spooktacular on Saturday October 28. Come along and enjoy this Halloween Disco Party in your scariest and most creative costumes ready to dance the night away.

