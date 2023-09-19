HALLOWEEN EVENTS: A roundup of some of the most spooktacular events in Worksop

We’ve found some of the most ghostly goings on in and around Worksop to make the most of the spooky season.
From fright night fun to children’s disco’s and craft sessions there’s something for everyone to get into the Halloween spirit.
1. The best Halloween events in Worksop
What to do this Halloween in Worksop
2. Halloween party
Get ready for a spooktacular Kids Halloween Party at The Lock Keeper, Sandy Lane, Worksop on Saturday, October 28th, from 1pm to 3pm.
Families can expect a ghoulishly good time filled with treats, games, and prizes for the best-dressed little monsters! Come dressed in your most frightfully fabulous costumes.
3. Worksop Halloween Half Marathon & Fun Run.
The Worksop Halloween Half Marathon & Fun Run takes place on October 29 at 10am. The race is run predominantly through Clumber Park, providing beautiful scenery for runners and spectators alike. For more information and sign up costs visit www.worksophalfmarathon.co.uk/
4. Halloween party
North Notts Community Arena will play host to this ghoulishly great Halloween spooktacular on Saturday October 28. Come along and enjoy this Halloween Disco Party in your scariest and most creative costumes ready to dance the night away.