HALF TERM: Best indoor play areas in and around Worksop to visit in the school holidays

With autumn in full swing the weather may scupper some of your outdoor plans so we’ve found some indoor venues for your children to burn off some energy during the holidays.
All play areas are in or within a short drive of Worksop so the only thing left for you to do is remember to pack a pair of socks and have fun!
Check individual venues websites for opening times and admission prices.
1. Indoor fun
Check out some of the best indoor play areas in and around Worksop Photo: Submit
2. Sundown Adventureland, Retford
Children’s theme park Sundown Adventureland, created especially for under 10s, is the perfect place to enjoy the school holidays. And the theme park boasts Crash Landings indoor play area if the weather dampens plans. To find out more visit https://sundownadventureland.co.uk/ Photo: Sundown Adventureland
3. 2.Captain Jack's Adventureland
Captain Jack's in Retford, providing Bassetlaw under 11s with fun play and adventure. The venue features separate play frames for toddlers and juniors. Sessions run Monday to Friday 10am to 6pm, Saturday and Sunday 10am to 5pm. Photo: Sally Roberts
4. 3. Tiny Town, North Anston
Tiny Town is open 7 days a week, running 90 minute play sessions throughout the day. This includes a 5 minute tidy-up song to help encourage everybody to tidy things away at the end, ready for the next group. Photo: Google