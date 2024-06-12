Fun for all the family at free armed forces weekend celebration in Worksop
and live on Freeview channel 276
The event will take place at Worksop Rugby Club on Saturday June 29 and Sunday June 30.
Organised by the Royal British Legion the event will be a two day celebration of our armed forces past and present.
Activities will include bouncy castles, military vehicles, refreshments, music from the bagpipe band, Harworth Archery, an RAF flypast and more.
Visitors can also enjoy finding out more about different organisations including Worksop Sea Cadets and Worksop Army Cadets at a range of community stands.
Armed Forces Day is a chance to show your support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community.
The event takes place Saturday 11am to 5pm and Sunday 11am to 4pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.