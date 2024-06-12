Fun for all the family at free armed forces weekend celebration in Worksop

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents are being invited to celebrate the armed forces past and present at a weekend event in Worksop.

The event will take place at Worksop Rugby Club on Saturday June 29 and Sunday June 30.

Organised by the Royal British Legion the event will be a two day celebration of our armed forces past and present.

Activities will include bouncy castles, military vehicles, refreshments, music from the bagpipe band, Harworth Archery, an RAF flypast and more.

Worksop Royal British Legion Chair Adie Platts and Membership Officer Andy Glassborow

Visitors can also enjoy finding out more about different organisations including Worksop Sea Cadets and Worksop Army Cadets at a range of community stands.

Armed Forces Day is a chance to show your support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community.