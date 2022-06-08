But another weekend is hurtling towards us, so many of you will be wanting to get out and about to make the most of your leisure time.

To help you decide on the things to do and places to go, here is our weekly guide, listing ten ideas near Worksop and the rest of Nottinghamshire.

Mansfield’s Palace Theatre is very much the place to be, with a show by a local dance school following gigs that pay homage to The Beatles and Rod Stewart.

Berry Hill Park is also the centre of attention again, while it’s well worth checking the satnav to venues such as Newstead Abbey, Thoresby Park and Rufford Abbey, which all host events of note.

Even the England cricket team, under the new captaincy of Ben Stokes, are heading towards our patch this weekend.

Before you leave, please visit the individual websites of the venues for details of opening times and admission prices.

Have a great weekend!

1. Brass band at Berry Hill Berry Hill Park in Mansfield, soon to be turned into a 'destination venue', hosted a successful party for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee last weekend, and it's worth paying a visit again on Sunday. For it stages a free concert by the highly acclaimed Thoresby Colliery Brass Band between 2 pm and 4 pm. Take along a picnic and enjoy the music. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2. Open-air theatre A fantastic season of open-air theatre performances at Newstead Abbey begins on Saturday when Heartbreak Productions adapts David Walliams's 'children's book, 'Awful Auntie'. It's a thrilling tale of ghosts, owls, chases, escapes, motorcycle rides and tiddlywinks as Stella evades her menacing aunt and saves the family home. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3. It's showtime for dancers It's showtime on Saturday night and Sunday night for the Mansfield Woodhouse-based Excelsior Dance Studios. For its dancers are ready to light up the stage at Mansfield's Palace Theatre in performances that shine the spotlight on local talent. The Station Street school hosts a range of high-quality classes for students who go on to big success. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4. Artisan market Everyone loves an artisan market, and Thoresby Park stages one of the best on Sunday (10 am to 4 pm). The pop-up crafts and food fair at the park's courtyard will feature a range of stalls, offering items from jewellery and home-made treats for dogs to gin, bee products and chutney. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales