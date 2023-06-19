Thoresby Park will be welcoming back Plant Hunters’ Fair on Saturday July 1.

Martin Blow of Plant Hunters' Fairs said, " We are excited to be returning to this wonderful venue. The annual summer plant fair at Thoresby Park has become a firm favourite in garden lovers’ diaries and is always popular with visitors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We have a wonderful line-up of specialist nurseries attending with plants to suit novice gardeners as well as those rarer gems for the plant connoisseur. There will be plants of the moment for instant impact as well as later-blooming species to get planted now for a succession of colour.

Summer Plant Fair Returns to Thoresby Park

Most Popular

"The plant fair is the perfect place to get some exciting new plants without having to break the bank. If you need some advice to help you choose then there are nursery folk on hand to help, each an expert in their field with years of knowledge and experience, and full of helpful tips, so get along to Thoresby Park for some blooming inspiration.”

Entry to the plant fair and country park is free to enter. Normal parking charges apply. The plant fair runs from 10am to 4pm on Saturday July 1. Refreshments are available. Full details of nurseries attending from www.planthuntersfairs.co.uk