Former BBC broadcaster Penney Poyzer announced as host for Worksop's North Notts Food Fest 2023

Preparations are now well underway for this year's event set to take place on Saturday July 1 in Worksop’s Old Market Square.

Passionate about growing and foraging for local and seasonal food, Penney, who was recently named by Woman and Home magazine as one of Britain’s most amazing women, will be bringing her own unique brand of home-grown entertainment to Worksop.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Penney said: “Local access to nutritious food is vital to building sustainable food systems for our communities, and I am passionate about bringing organisations and people together to achieve this through education and creating valuable growing spaces.

Former BBC broadcaster Penney Poyzer has been announced as the host for North Notts Food Fest 2023

Most Popular

“Events such as the North Notts Food Fest are incredibly important to educate people on the opportunities to consume healthier, sustainable and more affordable food and what can be achieved by sourcing locally. I’m excited to be hosting this year’s event with a brilliant lineup of chefs who share these values.”

An activist and author, and former presenter of the hit BBC2 series No Waste Like Home, Penney is chair of the Nottingham Good Food Partnership - working to eradicate food poverty.

She is also a patron of Nottingham charity Foodshare, which works with schools and universities to create a network of growing spaces that can be used as foodbanks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Penney completes the North Notts Food Fest 2023 line up, alongside MasterChef judge and TV personality Gregg Wallace, as well as local cookery writer and home economist Teresa Bovey, Toby Doy from the School of Artisan Food and Instagram chef Beth Davies - aka Buffet the Vampire Slayer.

Sally Gillborn, chief executive of North Notts BID, said: “This year’s Food Fest is shaping up to be an amazing celebration of how families can cook healthy and affordable food while championing local growers for a more sustainable diet.

“Penney will be a fantastic host for the festival. We hope many people take away lots of fruitful culinary tips and apply to their own cooking.”

The Food Fest also includes a packed day of family food activities, including free biscuit decorating and bread kneading sessions for children, alongside a cocktail masterclass, a variety of street entertainment and artisan market vendors.